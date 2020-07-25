Spencer Grammer, Daughter Of Kelsey Grammer, Helps Break Up Knife Fight At New York Eatery

“Rick and Morty” actress Spencer Grammer, daughter of Kelsey Grammer, was part of an incident involving a knife-wielding man in New York who was upset a restaurant wouldn’t let him as they were closing.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police were called to The Black Ant in the East Village after a man pulled out and started swinging a knife around after being denied entry.

During the commotion, Spencer and her friend were both allegedly trying to pull the man off of someone when they got hurt. Reports first suggested that they were “slashed” but Grammer denies those claims.

“There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine,” Grammer’s rep told People.

“While trying to intervene in an altercation the perpetrator struck a victim in the right lower back, causing a laceration. The complainant was removed to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made,” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said.