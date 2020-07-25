‘For All Mankind’’s Sarah Jones Reveals Her Season 1 ‘Arc’ Moment, Apple Teases Season 2 In Exclusive First Look 

The cast and crew of the space drama “For All Mankind” looked back on season one of the show during the 2020 Comic-Con @ Home on Saturday.

“For All Mankind” dives into what would have happened if the global space race never ended. The series takes place in an aspirational world centre around NASA astronauts, engineers and their families as they find themselves in the middle of exceptional events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline- a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon.

The panel featured cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger and Krys Marshall. It was hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

The panel began with a conversation about women and representation in society. Wolpert asked Jones if her perception and relation to Tracy, her character, changed over the course of the season since she went from playing the role of an astronaut’s wife to a heroic space pilot.

“I don’t think so,” Jones answered the question.

“Tracy always had a sort of rebellious spirit and always sort of did the bare minimum of her astro-wife duties. It wasn’t her scene, it wasn’t her crew and so I think Tracy got a little lost which was what I appreciated in how that could be applicable to women today. I think sometimes we still get lost, sometimes, because we’re conditioned to care for so many people and hold the space for so many people and will oftentimes end up neglecting ourselves in the process.”

The actress went on to talk about her character, “She had neglected herself in the process, thinking that that was her duty as a wife, as a mother, that once she was given this opportunity and realized that it was possible to have a career and to take care of herself and put herself in this family equation that she’s actually a part of- she’s a part of the family too.”

“I think the arc for me was the notion that it wasn’t so much about Tracy proving herself as a pilot, proving that she belonged in the program, but it was the exercise and execution of finally saying ‘I matter. I’m enough and I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna do this because it’s what I wanna do and that doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be every bit of the mother and wife that I know I can be,'” Jones explained.

Later on during the panel, Apple released a season two teaser of the alternate history series. Watch the exclusive first look of the highly anticipated second season below:

For more of the cast’s perception of season one and their connection to the characters, watch the full panel above.