New Synder Cut ‘Justice League’ Clip Shows Off Superman’s Black Suit

The “Spotlight on Zack Snyder” panel at JusticeCon lived up to all its expectations with the much anticipated new clip from “Justice League”’s Snyder Cut.

Fans rallied to get Zack Synder’s version of the 2017 “Justice League” and not only are they getting his cut, but the film is also being restored to the aspect ratio of 1:4:3. According to Synder, many important parts of scenes were cut out because of the change in aspect ratio.

In the new, very short clip, Superman flies down to meet Alfred. “I’m assuming you’re Alfred,” Superman says.

But it is his black suit that got people talking, as it wasn’t used in the original.

Synder also confirmed that he will only be using the scenes he shot before leaving the project for a family emergency.

“There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie,” Snyder said. “I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f**king hard fact.”

Synder previously directed “Man of Steel” (2013) and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016). Joss Whedon stepped in to finish “Justice League” but changed most of the movie.

The Synder Cut of “Justice League” is expected to hit HBO Max next year.