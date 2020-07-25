Ashley Tisdale Sings Opening Song For ‘Phineas And Ferb: Candace Against The Universe’

“Phineas and Ferb”‘s newest movie “Candace Against the Universe” got a sneak peek during Comic-Con @ Home.

Voice actors Ashley Tisdale, Maulik Pancholy, Vincent Martella and Dee Bradley Bake, along with creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and director Bob Bowen debuted the opening credit song.

In the clip, Tisdale, as her character Candace, sings “Such as Beautiful Day” while introducing viewers to the long-running Disney show.

RELATED: Zac Efron Introduces ‘High School Musical’ Singalong, Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Post Bloopers

“When [Tisdale] came in [to record], she was like, ‘Well, let me just see if I can find Candace again. Let me just play around with it a little bit, because I haven’t done Candace in so long,'” Povenmire said. “And she just immediately hit this crazy stride. Like, the very first thing out of the box was like, ‘She’s still in there. You don’t have to look for her too far.'”

Catch the full panel, plus an extended clip at the 33:33 mark, below:

RELATED: Ashley Tisdale Calls Zac Efron Her ‘Worst’ On-Screen Kiss

“Candace Against the Universe” drops August 28 on Disney+.