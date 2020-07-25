Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani And Adam Levine Taunt Each Other Over Chart Ratings

“The Voice” might not be on right now but that hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from teasing his past co-mentor Adam Levine.

Both Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released “Happy Anywhere”, where Levine, who is lead singer of Maroon 5, just put out their new song “Nobody’s Love”.

Shelton took the moment to screen grab the iTunes chart which rated his song at No. 1 and Maroon 5’s at No. 2.

“My god Adam…. You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!!” Shelton tweeted.

Levine responded, teasing, “Eat s**t cowboy! I’m Comin for ya!”

Things then continued over on Instagram Stories with Stefani, “@adamlevine leave my boyfriend @blakeshelton alone!” Levine replied, “I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first.”

Shelton used a fake tweet from Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo that read, “Wow… I hate to say it but Blake is way better at this show than my husband. My husband can f–k off.” He captioned it, “Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing… I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake.”

Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing… I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake pic.twitter.com/S9wxqvcdkn — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Levine had the final word, “When your grampa discovers he can make fake tweets…”