Ryan Reynolds Offers Reward For Missing Stuffed Bear That Has Voice Recording Of Owner’s Deceased Mother

Ryan Reynolds is practically Canada’s superhero at this point.

The actor and philanthropist is now asking his followers to help find a missing stuffed bear.

A Herschel backpack was stolen in Vancouver’s west end along with an iPad inside but it is the bear that owner Mara really wants back.

Inside the bear is a voice recording of her mother saying, “I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.” Mara’s mother died last year.

Reynolds retweeted the story, along with offering a reward.

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home,” he said.

Upon the actor’s offer, a number of people on Twitter also offered to pitch in their own $100 to help get the bear home.

Reynolds is known for his humanitarian side including his frequent work with SickKids as well as his and wife Blake Lively’s numerous donations to Black Lives Matter causes, COVID-19 relief and others.