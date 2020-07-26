Petition To Revive Cancelled ‘Anne With An E’ Surpasses 1 Million Signatures

Fans are calling for a fourth season of “Anne With an ‘E'” — more than a million of them.

Inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables books, the co-production between CBC and Netflix was cancelled after three seasons.

Following last year’s announcement that “Anne with an ‘E'” wouldn’t be returning, a fan launched a Change.org petition calling for the show to be revived for a fourth season.

RELATED: ‘Anne With An E’ Fans Launch Petition To Save The Show Following Cancellation

“Let’s hope this petition catches the eye of Netflix and they decide to renew the show for season 4!” the petition reads. “Anne would want us to fight!”

On July 24, the petition received its one-millionth signature; the petition’s new goal has now been set for 1.5 million signatures.

Upon hitting the one-million signature milestone, the phrase “Anne One Million” began trending on Twitter — even trending in such far-flung locales as Russia, Italy and Peru.

We are still trending #6 in Russia still!

ANNE ONE MILLION #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/nMrUOPIh6z — Paris RENEW AWAE (@AwaeParis) July 26, 2020

17 in Italy! Some are still going I’ve got to sign off. I’ll be back to see how we trended! ANNE ONE MILLION pic.twitter.com/SLt5TskFaP — Paris RENEW AWAE (@AwaeParis) July 26, 2020

14 in Perú ANNE ONE MILLION pic.twitter.com/4RTgVYdCZl — mara (@greenpinkswag) July 26, 2020

ANNE ONE MILLION did so fabulously I can't even fit all the countries! With over 130K tweets & possibly the fastest petition trending party to get such high spots, especially in the USA, everyone has outdone themselves!! THANK YOU KINDREDS💜💜💜💜👏🎇#renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/KCXZPQLYys — Potato Light Bulbs Forever 🇨🇦🌎 (@BulbsForever) July 25, 2020

However, bringing back “Anne With an ‘E'” may take more than a petition.

In October 2019, CBC announced that Canada’s public broadcaster would no longer work with Netflix on content.

“We’re not going to do deals that hurt the long-term viability of our domestic industry,” CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait said, as reported by the Financial Post. “A number of countries have done deals, as we did, with Netflix… and over time we start to see that we’re feeding the growth of Netflix, or we’re feeding the growth of Amazon, rather than feeding our own domestic business and industry.”

RELATED: ‘Anne With An E’ Will Not Be Brought Back Despite Petition, ‘Just No Way To Revive’ It

Late last year, “Anne” exec producer Miranda de Pencier addressed the petition — which at the time had amassed about 66,000 signatures — to tell fans that “there is just no way to revive ‘Anne with an E’ anywhere at this point. It will not happen.”