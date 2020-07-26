Tarek El Moussa Pops The Question To Heather Rae Young: ‘She Said Yes!’

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially engaged.
The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram to share a photo of his tuxedo-clad self slipping a ring on the finger of the “Selling Sunset” realtor.
“She said yes!” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #FlippingHerLastName.
El Moussa shared some details in an interview with People. , revealing he cooked up the surprise proposal to coincide with the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to California’s Catalina Island aboard his yacht, Bad Decisions.
Young, 32, also posted some photos on Instagram of “the best surprise weekend of her life.”
Tarek and I had such an amazing time celebrating our anniversary with a romantic dinner on the boat! As many of you know, I’m vegan and have been for a while, and sometimes that can make our dinner plans a little bit more complicated, but the chef from @BonAppetitAgency prepared a four-course meal for us with the most amazing vegan options for me! I can’t wait to spend the rest of the weekend with my love @therealtarekelmoussa! 💕
El Moussa, 38, revealed to People that ahead of the proposal he made a top-secret visit to Young’s parents in Running Springs, California, to ask for their blessing.
When it came to choosing an engagement ring, he selected an eight-carat emerald-cult diamond.
“The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” El Moussa said. “I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number.”