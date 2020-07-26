Tarek El Moussa Pops The Question To Heather Rae Young: ‘She Said Yes!’

By Brent Furdyk.

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially engaged.

The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram to share a photo of his tuxedo-clad self slipping a ring on the finger of the “Selling Sunset” realtor.

“She said yes!” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #FlippingHerLastName.

View this post on Instagram

She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

El Moussa shared some details in an interview with People. , revealing he cooked up the surprise proposal to coincide with the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to California’s Catalina Island aboard his yacht, Bad Decisions.

Young, 32, also posted some photos on Instagram of “the best surprise weekend of her life.”

View this post on Instagram

That one time on bad decisions…..

A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung) on

El Moussa, 38, revealed to People that ahead of the proposal he made a top-secret visit to Young’s parents in Running Springs, California, to ask for their blessing.

When it came to choosing an engagement ring, he selected an eight-carat emerald-cult diamond.

“The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” El Moussa said. “I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number.”

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Anstead, who remains his co-star on “Flip or Flop”. The exes share two children.

