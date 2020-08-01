Tarek El Moussa Shares Details Of His Proposal To Fiancee Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially engaged.

The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram to share a photo of his tuxedo-clad self slipping a ring on the finger of the “Selling Sunset” realtor.

“She said yes!” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #FlippingHerLastName.

El Moussa shared some details in an interview with People. , revealing he cooked up the surprise proposal to coincide with the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to California’s Catalina Island aboard his yacht, Bad Decisions.

Young, 32, also posted some photos on Instagram of “the best surprise weekend of her life.”