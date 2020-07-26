Taylor Swift Gifted A ‘Folklore’ Cardigan To Kobe Bryant’s 17-Year-Old Daughter

Taylor Swift has reportedly been sending friends replicas of the cardigan she wears in the music video for “Cardigan”, the latest single from her new album folklore.

One of those cardigans went to Natalia Bryant, 17-year-old daughter of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is a huge Swiftie, and took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement over receiving the gift.

“Thank you SO much @taylorswift. I am obsessed with folklore,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, fans can also purchase the cardigan online, available for sale at TaylorSwift.com.