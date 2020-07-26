Taylor Swift Gifted A ‘Folklore’ Cardigan To Kobe Bryant’s 17-Year-Old Daughter

By Brent Furdyk.

Taylor Swift. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Taylor Swift. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images

Taylor Swift has reportedly been sending friends replicas of the cardigan she wears in the music video for “Cardigan”, the latest single from her new album folklore.

One of those cardigans went to Natalia Bryant, 17-year-old daughter of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is a huge Swiftie, and took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement over receiving the gift.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Breaks Numerous World Records With ‘Folklore’

“Thank you SO much @taylorswift. I am obsessed with folklore,” she wrote.

 

Meanwhile, fans can also purchase the cardigan online, available for sale at TaylorSwift.com.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP