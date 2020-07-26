Mick Jagger Celebrates 77th Birthday, Stones Bandmates Pay Tribute

Sunday marks a big day for Mick Jagger, who’s celebrating his 77th birthday on July 26.

Jagger received some birthday greetings from his bandmates in The Rolling Stones, including a message from guitarist Keith Richards.

“Mick, Wishing you a Happy Birthday! Love, Keith,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the smiling Glimmer Twins onstage.

Sir Mick also received a birthday shoutout from Ronnie Wood, sharing some vintage 1970s-era photos of him and the Stones frontman.

Wood, who is also an accomplished painter, also included two portraits of Jagger that he painted.

Jagger also received a birthday greeting from Jefferson Airplane/Starship singer Grace Slick.