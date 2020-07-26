Mick Jagger Celebrates 77th Birthday, Stones Bandmates Pay Tribute

Sunday marks a big day for Mick Jagger, who’s celebrating his 77th birthday on July 26.
Wishing @MickJagger a very happy birthday today! #happybirthdaymick pic.twitter.com/2zLeScoDAM
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2020
Jagger received some birthday greetings from his bandmates in The Rolling Stones, including a message from guitarist Keith Richards.
“Mick, Wishing you a Happy Birthday! Love, Keith,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the smiling Glimmer Twins onstage.
Sir Mick also received a birthday shoutout from Ronnie Wood, sharing some vintage 1970s-era photos of him and the Stones frontman.
Wood, who is also an accomplished painter, also included two portraits of Jagger that he painted.
Jagger also received a birthday greeting from Jefferson Airplane/Starship singer Grace Slick.
“I was heavily influenced by @MickJagger. On stage, how you behave –you have to own it. People are going to feel it. I learned how to be on stage from Mick Jagger.” – #GraceSlick
Happy Birthday to rock legend, Mick Jagger. Team Grace wishes you a rockin’ day. #MickJagger pic.twitter.com/3ME8Y2AYrK
— Grace Slick (@GraceSlick_JA) July 26, 2020