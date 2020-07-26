The National’s Aaron Dessner Opens Up About Working On Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Folklore’ In Secret

Taylor Swift latest album, folklore, was so under wraps that her own label didn’t even know about it.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter dropped her eighth studio album without telling anyone until hours before its release. Now, in an interview with Pitchfork, producer Aaron Dessner, opened up about what it was like to work on the project in total secrecy.

“There was no outside influence at all. In fact, nobody knew, including her label, until hours before it was launched,” he said. “For someone who’s been in this glaring spotlight for 15 years, it’s really liberating to have some privacy and work on her own terms. She deserves that. At times, if I wanted friends to play on the record, it was a little difficult because you can’t send a file with her vocals.”

While Dessner said he could not reveal who he was working with, many of his friends in the industry made a game of guessing who it might be.

“At the end, I reached out to some wizards just to add bits, and that was nice. It was kind of fun: ‘What? Why can’t you tell me, Aaron?’ Then they start guessing. Everyone made a game out of it.”

Dessner, guitarist with The National and member of indie outfit Big Red Machine, went on to talk about some of the music that didn’t make that cut for Swift’s album.

“There are things I feel could still be songs. It does feel like an ongoing collaboration,” he said. “Now Taylor is starting to help with other things. We’re bouncing other ideas off each other, whether it’s Big Red Machine or other things. There’s a community aspect.”

You can read the full interview here.