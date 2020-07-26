Blake Lively And Selena Gomez Praise Best Friend Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Folklore’ On Instagram

Blake Lively and Selena Gomez are showing their support for bestie Taylor Swift’s new music.

The “Cardigan” singer dropped her eighth studio album folklore on Friday, which she made in complete secrecy and did not discuss until hours before its release. Now, Swift’s famous best friends are taking to social media to praise the superstar.

“Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album,” Lively wrote on her Instagram story while referencing the music video for Swift’s new song “Cardigan”.

“Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humour, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love,” she added.

Following the album’s launch, fans were quick to note that the track “Betty” was most likely a nod to Lively and husband Ryan Reynold’s nine-month-old daughter, as the song also featured the names Inez and James — Lively and Reynold’s 3- and 5-year-old daughters.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez also shared some sweet words about folklore on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“She’s done it again @taylorswift,” Gomez wrote alongside a screenshot of herself listening to Swift’s new single, “Cardigan.”