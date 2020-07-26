‘Wynonna Earp’ Cast, Creator Talk Season 4 For Comic-Con @ Home

“Wynonna Earp” star Melanie Scrofano was joined by other members of the cast and showrunner Emily Andras for a virtual Comic-Con @ Home panel on Saturday.

Also joining the discussion were Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday) and Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri), who answered questions posed by moderator Katie Wilson of Syfy Wire.

After a recap of the first three seasons, Andras discussed the pressure to make the long-awaited fourth season even better, especially given that “Wynonna Earp” was on the brink of cancellation due to escalating production costs.

“There is a sense of how do we pay back all these people who ensured we could keep going? In my brightest moments I realize we just make more of this show, we just give them more of these incredible people playing the characters going through crazy situations, that’s what they want. I still can’t believe the show became a show that people love this much. I will never ever take that for granted, not for one minute,” she said, via<em>Entertainment Weekly

Wilson also posed a question sent in by a fan: “What’s one word to describe the feeling of stepping on set of the show?”

Scrofano’s answer: “Home.”

Andras also addressed how the change made by the Syfy channel (which airs the show in the U.S.), shifting the show’s rating to TV-MA, has affected the upcoming season.

“We can definitely make it more sexy, more violent, Nedley can drop more F-bombs… just more of everything, more Earp,” said Andras. “I would not say, though, that the show is more mature. We still are goofy, and fun, and everything you love about Earp.”

The fourth season of “Wynonna Earp” debuts on Sunday, July 26.