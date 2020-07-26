The Cast Of ‘NeXt’ Talks About Upcoming Tech Thriller At Comic-Con @ Home

Get ready to think about technology in a whole new way.

On Sunday, the cast of “NeXt” gathered virtually at Comic-Con @ Home to talk about the upcoming premiere of the new Fox series, including stars John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow and creator Manny Coto.

Discussing the inspiration for the show, Coto pointed to his kids’ love of Amazon’s virtual AI assistant Alexa.

“I remember one night my son being particularly tired in the morning and I asked him what his problem was and he said, ‘Alexa started talking to me in the middle of the night.’ Immediately I figured we had set an alarm and it went off,” he explained.

“I never really found out the answer but that idea stuck with me because I found it very creepy that this thing that we brought into our house,” he said, imagining what would happen if Alexa “at some point could actually take on a mind of its own and start going slightly rogue.”

The action-packed thriller will follow a former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent in the fight against a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence while also examining how technology is invading our lives.

“We just take it as a given that all of these are collecting information on us all the time — I buy a coffee, it registers, it knows my email address, it knows my thing because of the credit card because nobody is using cash right now,” Harner said.

“I’m very fascinated about how technology affects humanity and how quickly we adapt it into our day-to-day life without questioning it,” Harlow added.

You can watch the full panel discussion above.

“NeXt” will debut on Global TV this fall.