Cast Of ‘The 100’ Make Their Final Comic-Con Appearance During Comic-Con @ Home

“The 100” is saying farewell to Comic-Con.

On Sunday, the cast of the sci-fi series gathered virtually at Comic-Con @ Home to take part in their last-ever panel to promote the series’ final season.

Stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and creator/executive producer Jason Rothenberg gave fans a little hint at what’s in store for remainder of the season.

“We definitely started the season wanting to kind of make sure that we didn’t leave anything on the field,” Rothenberg said. “There were certain unanswered questions over the seasons that we wanted to answer.”

Set in the future after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, a spaceship containing Earth’s survivors has been orbiting the planet for nearly a century when 100 juvenile delinquents are sent back in hopes of repopulating the planet.

“This year it was really cool to play a very nurturing, self-actualized version of herself,” Avgeropoulos said of her character Octavia in the final season, adding that she has changed so much over the course of the show.

Although not all cast members could be present for the panel, the missing members sent special messages.

“Thank you for getting the show to season seven, without you guys this wouldn’t be a thing for me, the show wouldn’t be a thing,” Chuku Modu said while addressing “The 100” fans.

“You guys, you were able to hear what we were saying, you were able to relate to what we were saying. Biggest part of that, you were heard,” Paige Turco added.

Although on a mini-hiatus now, season seven of “The 100” will resume on Aug. 5. In the meantime, you can watch the full panel discussion above.