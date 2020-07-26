‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Covers Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’

Drew Scott is more than just a real estate broker.

On Friday, the “Property Brothers” star took to social media to post another flawless acoustic cover. This time, he took on Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” which he executed perfectly.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West At Wyoming Ranch

We made it through another week👏🏽 I still have that long list of to-dos that I haven’t gotten to in the last few months… but I’ve been sticking to some reading, perfecting pancakes & guitar lessons w/ dad and Rick. Little wins, right? Text me some song suggestions 310-496-8667. pic.twitter.com/deqjBdWj5q — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) July 24, 2020

In his Twitter caption, Scott listed some of his “little wins” during quarantine, including “sticking to some reading, perfecting pancakes & guitar lessons w/ dad and Rick,” while also adding that he still has “that long list of to-dos.”

RELATED: Drew Scott Performs Original Song He Co-Wrote For His Wedding To Linda Phan

Despite this list of to-dos, Scott made it clear that he wants to keep up with his singing by asking fans for song requests.

“Text me some song suggestions 310-496-8667,” he wrote.

Prior to this performance, the television personality also covered Lady Gaga’s Academy Award-winning song “Shallow”. He also recently shared an original song he wrote for his wife Linda Phan called “You Chose Me”.

You can watch Scott’s rendition of “Love Yourself” up top.