Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’

Elon Musk has a suggestion for how he and Johnny Depp can settle their differences — and it would make one heckuva WWE pay-per-view.

In an interview with the New York Times‘ Maureen Dowd, the Tesla CEO discusses allegations that emerged from depositions in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” said Musk of one allegation laid out in the lawsuit.

RELATED: Amber Heard Reveals James Franco’s Shocked Reaction To Her Bruised Face, Claims Elon Musk Offered Her ’24/7 Security’ After Alleged Assault

He also refuted another even more more scandalous claim: that he and Heard had a threesome with Cara Delevingne.

“We did not have the threesome, you know,” Musk told Dowd. “So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

Musk also offered some advice for the battling exes: “For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on,” he said.

RELATED: Elon Musk Denies Threesome With Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne, Thinks Heard And Johnny Depp Should ‘Bury The Hatchet’

Asked about Depp’s nickname for him — “Mollusk” — Musk responded, “Well, yeah, I hope he recovers from this situation.”

Musk also responded to the revelation of text messages in which the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star threatens to “slice” off his “d**k,” Musk replied, “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.”