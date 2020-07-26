Prince William And Kate Middleton ‘Sad’ And ‘Disappointed’ In Claims Against Them From New Prince Harry And Meghan Bio

With the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography Finding Freedom on the verge of being released, it comes as little surprise that tensions in the royal household are at a high.

Over the weekend, the book has been serialized in The Time and Sunday Times, including excerpts on Meghan and Kate Middleton’s relationship, or rather, lack of.

“Although Meghan might have understood Kate’s wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William’s brother. Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press,” the book reads.

It adds, “At the outset of her romance with Harry, Meghan had fully expected Kate to reach out and give her the lie of the land on everything an outsider to the Firm needed to know. But that was not how things turned out. Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it. According to a source, Kate felt they didn’t have much in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.”

The fab four’s relationship was strained already, but the publication of this book that details Prince William’s “tone of snobbishness” towards Harry and Meghan early on, has only made things worse.

William and Kate’s friends have now spoken out in the royal’s defence, whose typical mantra is “say nothing.”

“It’s just completely wrong to suggest they didn’t talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren’t welcoming,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

According to their friends, William and Kate went out of there way, including cooking a vegan meal for Meghan. Although, many will point out that Meghan is not fully vegan as the couple got engaged while cooking roast chicken.

The source continued, “How can you say they weren’t warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home? They personally cooked her favourite vegan food, they couldn’t have been more welcoming.”

Other claims state that during the Sussexes final engagement on Commonwealth Day, Kate “snubbed” Meghan.

One friend did agree with that but said it was “out of sheer frustration”. Adding, “That was after the Sussexes had issued that incendiary statement and website,” detailing their plans for leaving the royal family.

Prince Wiliam is also said to be “sad” and “disappointed”.

“He was extremely upset and hurt at the time [in January when Harry stood down from his duties] and his relationship with his brother is still quite distant,” the friend said.

“It’s best described as on-off and more off at the moment. He has no plans to see his brother this year, but of course, Covid makes that much more difficult [anyway].”