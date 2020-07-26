The Cast Of ‘Family Guy’ Talk About Their Favourite Moments From The Show During Comic-Con @ Home

“Family Guy” is celebrating 350 episodes.

On Saturday, cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow took part in a virtual panel during Comic-Con @ Home where they participated in a table read and talked about their favourite moments from the past 18 seasons.

“I found it originally so funny because I didn’t live it. Now, all day long I get, ‘Mommy, mommy, mom, mom, mom,'” Kunis said of the show’s famous scene in which Stewie will not leave his mother, Lois, alone. “We quote that line a lot.”

Kunis is mom to Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3, who she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher.

“It’s all kind of a blur,” MacFarlane added. “It was really about creating a stylebook that was its own thing.”

Following the panel, fans also got a look at show’s upcoming 19th season in a sizzle reel on social media which shows the series continuing to spoof the pop culture universe, including a parody of an iconic “X-Men” movie scene. This scene, along with others in the reel, suggests the show will also be dealing with a dangerous new disease.

A lil' peek at what's to come. 😜 Check out Season 19 premiering September 27 on @AnimationOnFOX! pic.twitter.com/7no8bfB8Mo — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) July 25, 2020

You can watch the full panel discussion up top and you can catch “Family Guy”‘s newest season which premieres on Sept. 27.