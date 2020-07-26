Prince William Voices Short Film Promoting Support For Mental Health Initiatives

Prince William is lending his voice to a new short film.

The Duke of Cambridge is voicing a new short film for the “Mentally Healthy Football Declaration” which features U.K. football players Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson, Steph Houghton, John McGinn and Danny Rose speaking out about mental health.

“Not only will [the Declaration] benefit future generations who work and play within the game, but it will also send a clear message to football’s millions of fans about the importance of mental health. That is a legacy we can all be proud of – following a season we will never forget,” William said in the video.

⚽ A landmark moment for football ✍️ The football family has come together to sign the ‘Mentally Healthy Football’ Declaration, committing to building a mentally healthy culture at all levels of the game as a lasting legacy of the #HeadsUp campaign. pic.twitter.com/9QRLpSZhrJ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Prince William, who is president of the FA, brought together the Premier League, EFL, National League, the Barclays FA Women’s Super League to sign the declaration which is part of the Heads Up campaign legacy.

The declaration states the mental health will be “a key priority at all levels of the game.”

“Now, more than ever, is the time for us to support each other and for all parts of society to prioritize mental health. We will do everything we can to play our part in this and help make football a ‘mentally healthy’ environment, now and in the future,” the declaration says.

Heads Up is a season-long campaign spearheaded by Prince William’s Heads Together and The FA.

On August 1, the “Heads Up FA Cup Final” will be dedicated to the issue of mental health which has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.