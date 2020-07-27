‘Red Dwarf’ Cast Are Back Together In Exclusive Look At ‘The Promised Land’

“Red Dwarf: The Promised Land” is launching on BritBox and ET Canada has your exclusive look.

“Red Dwarf” shot to a cult favourite in 1988 and now the original cast is back together again.

RELATED: Cast Of ‘The 100’ Make Their Final Comic-Con Appearance During Comic-Con @ Home

“The Promised Land” “begins three million years ago, when David Lister (Craig Charles) was put in suspended animation for smuggling his pregnant cat aboard the mining ship Red Dwarf. While Lister remained in stasis, a radiation leak killed the crew – but not his cat. Safely sealed in the hold, his cat’s litter bred, evolving over millions of years into humanoid form. They now roam deep space in a fleet of their own. In this special, Lister, Rimmer (Chris Barrie), Cat (Danny John-Jules) and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) meet three of these cats who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to help them flee from Rodon, a ruthless feral cat and self-declared Cat King.”

RELATED: ‘Wynonna Earp’ Cast, Creator Talk Season 4 For Comic-Con @ Home

“It is a real treat to see the original cast together again, bringing the fans something special,” said BritBox President Soumya Sriraman.

“Red Dwarf: The Promised” is on Britbox now.