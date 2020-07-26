Barack Obama Pays A Virtual Visit To ‘Crip Camp’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama paid a virtual visit to Crip Camp, a.k.a. New York’s Camp Jened, a summer camp for children and teenagers with disabilities; due to the pandemic, this summer campers are experiencing the camp as a virtual experience.

As part of their deal with Netflix, Obama and wife Michelle served as producers on the documentary “Crip Camp”, and he held a Zoom discussion with Crip Camp Impact Director Andraea LaVant.

“I was hoping to see if there was going to be any s’mores. I guess virtually, that’s hard to do,” Obama joked.

Producing the “Crip Camp” movie, Obama admitted, proved to be a profound experience for both he and his wife.

“It was so moving to us to see all these young people, teenagers at Camp Jened who left camp believing they could lead a worldwide movement finding their voice and awakening their power,” Obama explained.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act, Obama welcomed a special guest, disability rights activist Judy Heumann, who was featured in “Crip Camp”.

Looking back at the work of Heumann and other disabled rights activists in getting the act passed, Obama pointed out that when “people get involved and they recognize their own power, they can achieve extraordinary change.”