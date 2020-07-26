Nathan Fillion Talks About His Career In Film And Television During Comic-Con @ Home

Nathan Fillion is opening up about his time in film and television.

The Canadian born actor talked about his long-standing career during Sunday’s Comic-Con @ Home, including his most popular roles in “Firefly”, “Castle”, and “The Rookie”.

ABC recently announced “The Rookie” will be coming back for a third season, however, it has not yet set a release date. According to ABC President Karey Burke in an interview with Deadline, the show’s newest season will address issues of police brutality in the U.S..

You can watch the full Comic-Con discussion up top.