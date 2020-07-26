Elon Musk Has Tried To ‘Convince’ Kanye West That A 2024 Presidential Run Would Be Better

“Kanye West 2020” might soon be “Kanye West 2024” all because of Elon Musk.

Musk, who was one of West’s first supporters when the rapper announced he was running for President, has said that he is urging the rapper to not run until the next election.

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk told The New York Times. Musk explained that he wouldn’t want West to be accused of splitting the Black vote with Joe Biden.

RELATED: Kanye West Overwhelmed Ahead Of Visit To Hospital, Source Says

Musk says he has known West “for at least 10 years” and checked in on his after his “tweet rampage” where he demanded Kim Kardashian to call him and said the movie “Get Out” was based on him.

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK,” Musk said. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine. He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”

RELATED: Kanye West Publicly Apologizes To Kim Kardashian

After West’s tweets, Kardashian posted a statement, addressing her husband’s struggle with bipolar disorder.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” she said.

On Saturday, West publicly apologized to Kardashian. Tweeting, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”