Gwyneth Paltrow And Robert Downey Jr. Reunite To Encourage People To Vote

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. had a mini “Iron Man” reunion where they used their powers to encourage people to vote.

The two FaceTimed as part of the I Am a Voter campaign, a nonpartisan movement that encourages people to vote in November’s presidential election.

“My best friend in the whole wide world!” Paltrow said as they hopped on the chat. “Do you know why I’m calling today?”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Learned A Very NSFW Skill From Rob Lowe’s Wife — And The Actor’s Son Reacts Hilariously

They then spoke about #RegisteraFriendDay as it is 100 days until the election.

“@robertdowneyjr and I are ARE VOTERS!” Paltrow said in her caption. “We are taking part in @iamavoter’s campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US❤️🇺🇸❤️.”

Adding, “Can you remind a friend to register to vote today? A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay#makerobertlaugh.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Encourages People To Vote In Passionate Roots Picnic Speech

Other stars to take part in Register A Friend Day included Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, as well as “Friends” alum Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.