The Cast Of ‘The Kissing Booth’ Announce A Third Movie Is Coming In 2021

“The Kissing Booth 3” is officially on its way.

In a YouTube live event just days after “The Kissing Booth 2” premiered on Netflix, the cast announced a third installment of the teen romance franchise is currently in post-production.

RELATED: Joey King Responds To Critics Of ‘The Kissing Booth’: ‘It’s Meant For People To Watch And Have A Great Time’

The movie – starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald – was apparently shot at the same time as the sequel, meaning filming is already complete. It will premiere on Netflix in 2021.

“It was the hardest secret to keep ever,” King said.

Although the first film in the series received negative reviews from critics, it is widely popular with Netflix’s teen audience. In fact, after its release in 2018, the streaming service said it was one of the most-watched original movies that year.

RELATED: Joey King On Working With Ex Jacob Elordi For ‘The Kissing Booth 2’: ‘I Learned A Lot About Myself

The series follows a high school student who falls in love with her best friend’s brother. “Kissing Booth 3” will pick up after the events of the second movie which left lead character, Elle Evans, trying to decide where to attend college.

You can watch the YouTube live up top.