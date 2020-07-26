‘The Order’ Cast Talks About A Potential Third Season During Comic-Con @ Home

The cast of “The Order” is hopeful they’ll be back for a third season.

On Sunday, stars Jake Manley, Adam DiMarco, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs, Katharine Isabelle, Louriza Tronco, and executive producers Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen, Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev, came together for a virtual panel during Comic-Con @ Home to discuss the show’s second season and the potential of a third.

“I know that the fan and audience response has been incredible. It’s been amazing, so we’re very thankful to everybody out there for watching,” Oakes said. “The love comes through in all the blogs, reviews and everything else, so we’re cautiously optimistic and we hope we can have some good news soon.”

Isabelle, who plays Vera Stone, added: “So all of them should keep watching on repeat… All episodes, all seasons. Put it on when you’re going to bed… Leave it on!”

She also went on to talk about the strong female characters in the show, who made their mark during season two.

“There are these great, strong female characters but sometimes people stop there. They’re like, ‘We got a strong female character’ and they don’t flush them out fully and make them human and make them multi-dimensional and make them intriguing in that way.”

“The Order” follows university student Jake who enrols at Belgrave University where he joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society that teaches magic.

You can watch the full Comic-Con panel up top.