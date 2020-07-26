Prince Harry ‘Prioritized’ Meghan Markle ‘Over Duty To The Greater Royal Family’

If you were hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new bio Finding Freedom would finally confirm who introduced them, think again.

“The couple prefer to keep the story of their matchmaker a mystery, even to close friends. Meghan’s only clue to pals at the time was that her first encounter with Harry was ‘serendipitous’,” the book reads which has been serialized in The Times.

However, new details of Harry and Meghan’s first date at Soho House Dean Street in London have been revealed.

Meghan, who was already an accomplished actress and humanitarian, impressed Harry right from the start. He quickly realized impressing her would be “tougher than just giving her one of his big smiles.”

The book adds, “Over drinks (beer for him, a martini for her), they asked each other questions about their work. Nibbles may have been out on the low table in front of their oversize chairs, but neither touched the food. They were also too engrossed in their conversation, and too involved with each other, to notice the rather rude wallpaper featuring photos of women’s private parts that adorned the walls.”

It was over their “passions for wanting to make change for good” that the couple bonded. And despite their attraction, the night didn’t end in a kiss.

The two met for a private dinner at Soho House the following night for their second date.

“According to a friend, Harry and Meghan ‘chatted a lot’ that evening, which ended chastely with Harry returning to Kensington Palace. Still, their chemistry had been electric throughout the meal as they both flirted. A touch of an arm here, direct eye contact there.” Harry’s friend said at that point, Harry knew “they would be together.”

While Meghan didn’t outright post about her new relationship, she did tease Harry on Instagram with “a photo of a Love Hearts candy with the inscription ‘Kiss Me’ and the caption ‘Lovehearts in #London’.”

By the third day, Meghan was invited to Harry’s home Nottingham Cottage next to Kensington Palace where she got to know Harry “unfiltered.”

Soon followed their trip to Botswana and Harry’s frequent trips to Toronto. By three months of dating, Harry told Meghan “I love you” which she reciprocated.

Many of the people who lived in Meghan’s neighbourhood knew she was dating Harry, but kept the secret to themselves. Meghan did everything to keep her relationship private and felt “bittersweet” about the news breaking.

“Before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the prince,” the book added.

Once it was out, the “racist feelings” towards Meghan started on social media and left Harry “incandescent with rage.”

Harry decided to put a letter out, condemning the way she was treated. Unfortunately, Prince Charles was in Bahrain on a high planned trip and there was worry that the release of the letter would overshadow the work he was doing.

It did. Kensington Palace decided not to wait and released the statement. Just like that, Prince Charles’s trip was no longer front page news.

“While disappointed that his son didn’t wait for him to come back, Charles also understood that the situation with Meghan had reached a tipping point. Harry had felt the need to prioritize the woman he loved over duty to the greater royal family.”