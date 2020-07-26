Natalie Portman Talks About Being The First Female Thor In Chat With Serena Williams

Natalie Portman is ready to play Thor.

In an Instagram live with tennis star Serena Williams on Sunday, the Academy Award-winner spoke about the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” movie and how excited she is to be the first woman to play the character.

“She’s actually ‘The Mighty Thor’. The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she’s ‘The Mighty Thor,'” Portman said, clarifying that her character will not be known as “Lady Thor”.

She went on to talk about the film’s production which was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I’ve got the carb-loading down, but not the exercise part,” the actress said, adding that they will begin filming in Australia in early 2021. “Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what’s happening. It will be exciting and I’m interested to see if I can gain muscle.”

Portman and Williams also spoke about how important it is to give female athletes as much attention as male athletes.

“That’s something that we always still have to fight for in tennis,” Williams said. “Some tournaments we’ll be at and I’ll look at the schedule and it’ll say there’s four men’s matches and two women’s matches.”

Portman recently announced that she’ll be leading a group that will bring a National Women’s Soccer League team to L.A.