‘Brave New World’ Cast Discuss The Timeliness Of The Book Turned TV Show

The cast and crew of “Brave New World” took part in a panel for Comic-Con @ Home where they discussed the show based on Aldous Huxley’s novel of the same name.

Cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury and Joseph Morgan joined creator and showrunner David Wiener to discuss the highly anticipated new show at will exclusively air on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock.

“That is the first time I have watched the trailer and I noticed the circles around the letters, which is a very interesting thing for those of you who are going to be watching the show. Pay attention,” moderator Angélique Roché pointed out.

Wiener noted how when Huxley wrote the book in the 30s he managed to tell the future of people being “sedated” by technology and not living in “the now.”

“Huxley was in a way right because we have a lot of technological ways of preventing ideas that don’t align with ours…it is one of those books that becomes more relevant as time goes on,” he added.

“Brave New World”, which also stars Demi Moore, can be watched on Peacock now.

Catch the full Comic-Con panel above.