Lala Kent Deletes All Photos Of Fiancé Randall Emmett, Says Her Life Is A ‘Mess’

After postponing her wedding to Randall Emmett in the wake of the pandemic, Lala Kent has now deleted all trace of her fiancé.

Kent and Emmett were first set to get married on April 18, but postponed their wedding until July, which never happened,

On the weekend, Kent deleted all photos of Emmett, unfollowed him and posted an Instagram Story about her life being a “mess.”

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote. “My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

Kent and Emmett have been engaged since September 2018.