‘Daredevil’ Actor Peter Shinkoda Claims Marvel Exec Jeph Loeb Tried To Cut Asian Backstories

“Daredevil” actor Peter Shinkoda is claiming that Marvel execs tried to cut his and another actor’s storylines because “nobody gives a s**t” about Asian people.

During a roundtable held to raise support for the cancelled show, Shinkoda claimed that Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb, who was an executive producer on the Netflix series, told writers to get rid of the backstories for both Nobu (Shinkoda) and Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho).

Actor Peter Shinkoda, who played Nobu in Netflix’s Daredevil talks about how Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television (at the time) forcibly cut his character’s original story arc because ‘nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people’.

“I’m kind of reluctant to say this, but…I’m going to take this moment, but I have to because — because I just have to. I’m not into really protecting certain things anymore,” Shinkoda said over video shat.

“Jeph Loeb told the writers’ room not to write for Nobu and Gao — and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners — that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called ‘Blade’ that was made where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a s**t, so don’t write about Nobu and Gao, so they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it.”

The Canadian actor added, “The writers told me they regret it and they were reluctant to do it because they were stoked about including that in the storyline but they were prevented so I had to concoct this other storyline and rock that material I was given.”

Leob has come under fire before for promoting the “white savior” attitude in “Iron Fist”. The show is based on a white man who learns martial arts in a secret Asian location before returning to fight crime.

“I asked Jeph Loeb why Marvel in the 21st century was still doing ‘white guy becomes master of magic in Asia’ stories, and he looked me right in the eye and said it was because Danny Rand had to be an outsider,” Katharine Trendacosta, Electronic Frontier Foundation policy analyst, said at the time.

Leob also introduced “Iron Fist” at Comic-Con in 2018 wearing a karate gi, a move that many called culturally insensitive.

Marvel reps have yet to respond.