Princess Anne Laughs At How Long It Takes ‘The Crown’ Actress To Get Into Character, Takes Anne ’10 Or 15 Minutes’

Princess Anne has admitted she has watched the hit Netflix series “The Crown” and she has some thoughts.

It takes actress Erin Doherty, who portrays The Princess Royal, around two hours to get through hair and makeup, but Princess Anne has pointed out it only takes her “10 or 15 minutes” and she does it herself.

Anne made the comments in the ITV documentary “Anne: The Princess Royal At 70” marking her 70th birthday.

While she doesn’t watch the show anymore, she did admit the early episodes were “quite interesting.”

“Actually I read an article the other day about the, I don’t watch Netflix and ‘The Crown’, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did,” Anne said. “And I’m thinking, ‘How could you possibly take that long?’ I mean it takes me 10 or 15 minutes.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Pays Virtual Visit And Unveils Her New Portrait

The documentary includes interviews with Anne’s children, Zara and Peter, and tells of Anne’s down to earth nature.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“I always remember . . . that she would come home from engagements and she’ll be in exactly what she was wearing and her make-up on and stuff,” Zara recalled. “Put her welly boots on, her jacket on and then she walks up and goes to do her chickens and get her eggs.”

RELATED: Prince Harry ‘Prioritized’ Meghan Markle ‘Over Duty To The Greater Royal Family’

While Peter spoke of the warnings they would get before appearing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for special events.

“You then get a clip round the ear and say right, behave yourself, you know, we’re going out on the balcony. Don’t pick your nose and you know, don’t yawn,” he said.

“Anne: The Princess Royal At 70” airs on July 29 at 9 p.m. on ITV.