Post Malone Reportedly Wants To Launch A World Beer Pong League

Post Malone is set to take his love of beer pong to the next level.

According to TMZ, the rapper is filing legal documents for ownership of “World Pong League”, and wants to operate official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions.

Malone also wants to sell merch including beverage glassware, drinking glasses, plastic cups, game tables, cup racks, balls and every piece of casual sportswear, including boxer shorts, TMZ added.

The musician regularly voices his love of beer pong, with him previously winning $50,000 playing a game against Tyla Yaweh.

He’s thought to have come up with his latest project idea with his manager, Dre London.

Beer aside, Malone also launched his new French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, back in May.

