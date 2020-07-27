Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Have A ‘Friends’ Reunion To Encourage Fans To Vote

Rachel, Monica and Phoebe want you to vote! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow teamed up on Sunday to encourage their fans to get to the polls this November.
Cox, 56, shared a quick video of herself with her two “Friends” co-stars that reads, “Friends don’t let friends skip elections.”
In the silent video, Aniston, 51, pulls Cox in close and whispers something in her ear as Kudrow nods. The video is captioned, “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter.”
Kudrow, 56, shared a sweet photo of the pals grinning together with the same caption. In the shot, Cox is wearing a beige blazer over a white shirt, Kudrow has on a black blouse, and Aniston is rocking a tan turtleneck sweater.
Aniston took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a meme of her “Friends” character, Rachel Green, gasping, with the words, “When you realize there are only 100 days until Election Day.”
Other stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. also participated in the initiative, posting a cute FaceTime video between the Marvel co-stars and on-screen spouses, encouraging fans to register to vote.
@robertdowneyjr and I are ARE VOTERS! We are taking part part in @iamavoter’s campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸Can you remind a friend to register to vote today? A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay #makerobertlaugh
The 2020 United States presidential election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
