‘365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Drops Steamy New ‘Hard For Me’ Music Video

The hottest song from Netflix’s hottest movie now has a hot new music video.

Over the weekend, “365 Days” star Michele Morrone debuted the video for “Hard For Me”, the steamy track that recently made Spotify’s Top 5 in the U.S.

The video features the actor, who plays mafia leader Don Massimo Torricelli in the hit erotic drama, singing about a relationship with another woman, showing off gorgeous locations around Italy and, in particular, Rome.

The actors reflect on the tumultuous relationship between Morrone and the woman as it is depicted in the video.

Earlier this month, Morrone announced that his album Dark Room will be out July 31, featuring “Hard For Me”.