Kate Beckinsale Celebrates 47th Birthday By Recreating Iconic ‘Dirty Dancing’ Move With Her Cat

Kate Beckinsale found a unique way to celebrate her 47th birthday Sunday.

The actress perfected the “Dirty Dancing” routine with her cat, with her sharing a sweet video of her dancing along to “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” before nailing that iconic move.

Beckinsale thanked people for their “love, friendship and kindness” in her Instagram caption, writing how she’d been crying so much before adding: “THANK YOU I LOVE YOU.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Says It Feels Like ‘A Political Act’ For A Woman Over 32 To Have ‘Any Fun At All’

Beckinsale’s cats regularly make appearances in her social media posts.

Back in February, Beckinsale posted a clip of herself dancing along to Bananarama’s “Love In The First Degree”, while her cat Willow sat in a banana basket appearing unimpressed.

Last month, the star threw a birthday party to celebrate her Canadian boyfriend Goody Grace’s 23rd birthday, again, getting her cats involved.