‘Watchmen’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says He Was Asked To Change His Name For His Hollywood Career

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s star is on the rise, but he’s staying true to his roots.

In a new interview with GQ Middle East, the star of “Watchmen” and the upcoming “Candyman” reveals that when he was starting out in Hollywood he was asked if he would change his name.

The actor was asked either to drop part of his last name to become Yahya Mateen, or even to go with just Yahya as his stage name, but Abdul-Mateen refused to consider it.

“My father [Yahya Abdul-Mateen] prayed for his parents every day and took them along the journey with them,” he says. “I can only hope to do the same, and one way I can do that is by holding on to the second [in my name], because that means you have to acknowledge the first too: my father.”

The 34-year-old also takes pride in his name being an inspiration to others who feel they haven’t been properly represented in Hollywood before.

“My name is not the name you’d pick out of a hat – Yahya Abdul-Mateen the Second is no John Wayne, it’s not traditionally the guy at the top of the billing. And that’s why it’s so inspiring to people,” he says. “I get messages all the time saying, ‘Thank you, brother, for representing for us Muslims. I was thinking about changing my name, but now that I see you, I’ll never change it.’

Abdul-Mateen adds, “For a lot of aspiring actors and artists around the world, America is the destination, the comparison,” he continued. “So to have my name at the top of the billing on my own for ‘Candyman’, right up there on ‘Aquaman’, and next to Keanu Reeves in a big production like ‘The Matrix’ is huge. To be validated, to hold my own, and to go on talk shows where they say my entire name, that’s inspiring.”