Kathie Lee Gifford Discusses The Last Time She Saw The Late Regis Philbin During Emotional ‘Today’ Interview

Kathie Lee Gifford paid an emotional tribute to her late friend Regis Philbin during an appearance on Monday’s “Today”.

Gifford, who hosted “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” with Philbin for 15 years, told Hoda Kotb about the last time she saw Philbin: “I was up from Tennessee where I am most of the time and of course the first call I make is to Regis and Joy. They still are here in the summertime, so I said, ‘Can we get together? Can we get some lunch?’

“So they came over about two weeks ago. I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility than I’d seen in him since the last time in January in Los Angeles.”

RELATED: Regis Philbin Dead At 88

“Is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?”@KathieLGifford talks about the last time she saw Regis Philbin. pic.twitter.com/kAMHz3964U — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 27, 2020

Gifford continued: “We sat and we laughed, we always just pick up right where we left off. I was with him 15 years, we became dear friends through the years since then, just always getting together every chance we could.

“We had the best time and after they left I said, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m ever going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell. Something told me the other day when I was in Tennessee, ‘Get on a plane and go home.’ I didn’t know why, but I’ve learned to listen to that voice.”

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Pays Tribute To Late Regis Philbin In Emotional Post

Gifford said she “came home and immediately heard the news” before she went to visit Philbin’s family.

She shared, “In all the years we were together, we never had one cross word.”

“I was just so grateful the Lord gave me that final time,” Gifford added of their last get together. “And it was so precious because when I talked to Joy the day that I found out right after he had passed, she said, ‘Kathie he hadn’t laughed in a long, long time.’ She said, ‘I was so worried about him.’

“I think he was like [my late husband] Frank. He was just ready, you know? And she said, ‘The day that we came to have lunch with you was the last time I heard him laugh.’ That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me, that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime.”

“He was an entertainer in his guts, and so was I, and so when we came together, although we didn’t have a friendship yet, we had a mutual respect for what we had accomplished already in our careers,” Gifford said of when they were first paired together. “And we had the same sense of humour, and I wasn’t afraid of him, and he sure as heck was not afraid of me, and we just took off like a rocket.”

Philbin passed away from natural causes at age 88 on July 24.