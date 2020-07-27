Ja Rule Is Not Happy About ESPN Calling Out Classic NBA Halftime Moment

By Corey Atad.

Ja Rule. Photo: CP Images
Ja Rule. Photo: CP Images

Ja Rule wants to know why ESPN has it out for him.

RELATED: Ja Rule Responds After His Greek Restaurant Ad Goes Viral: ‘I’m A Marketing Genius’

On Sunday, the sports network tweeted out a clip of the classic viral moment during a Milwaukee Bucks halftime performance when the artist asked the crowd, “Are we reaadddyyy???!” and got very little response.

Ja Rule wasn’t having it, calling the tweet from ESPN “unprofessional” and claiming that they were trying to “diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture.”

Along with calling for the person managing the network’s social media accounts to be fired, Ja Rule reiterated that the awkward moment in the clip was caused by a technical malfunction.

RELATED: Ja Rule Name Drops ‘Kardashians, Jenners &amp; Hadids’ In ‘F.Y.R.E’ Rap

The rapper shared a clip of Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo from after the game explaining that Ja Rule’s microphone had died.

ESPN has not responded to Ja Rule as of yet.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP