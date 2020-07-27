Ja Rule Is Not Happy About ESPN Calling Out Classic NBA Halftime Moment

Ja Rule wants to know why ESPN has it out for him.

On Sunday, the sports network tweeted out a clip of the classic viral moment during a Milwaukee Bucks halftime performance when the artist asked the crowd, “Are we reaadddyyy???!” and got very little response.

Never forget this Ja Rule moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/exqr24Dhbg — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2020

Ja Rule wasn’t having it, calling the tweet from ESPN “unprofessional” and claiming that they were trying to “diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture.”

I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED… — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Along with calling for the person managing the network’s social media accounts to be fired, Ja Rule reiterated that the awkward moment in the clip was caused by a technical malfunction.

Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes??? @espn clout chasing now lmao… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

The rapper shared a clip of Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo from after the game explaining that Ja Rule’s microphone had died.

Like I said it was a technical issue but y’all always trying it… 🤣 @espn STOP PLAYING WIT ME… 🤡 they even try to get @Giannis_An34 to say something bad about me lmao #Foh #thedevilisalie #ICONN pic.twitter.com/3azKzcfoaz — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if your not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million plus audience… Duly noted… #ICONN https://t.co/VIYHYByDT4 pic.twitter.com/i3v3xvYqLM — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

ESPN has not responded to Ja Rule as of yet.