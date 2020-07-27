Ed Sheeran Says His ‘Addictive Personality’ Led Him To Binge Food ‘Until I Throw It Up’

Ed Sheeran is getting candid about overcoming his “addictive personality.”

In a new interview with the Sun, the 29-year-old revealed some of the unhealthy habits he developed as his career took off.

“I have a very addictive personality. Very, very addictive personality,” he said.

“I’m reading Elton John’s book at the moment and there are so many things that he did that I do,” Sheeran continued. “He would be like, ‘I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four f***ing desserts until I throw it up,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve done that before.’

“Or his martini binges, where he sees how many he can drink. And I’m like, ‘I’ve done that before, too.’ He ends up getting really f***ing sad and depressed and all of these things can add to that.”

On overcoming the problem Sheeran said, “I think things like sugar, sweet stuff, junk food, cocaine, alcohol, it feels good the more you do, but it’s the worst thing for you, I think. I think, with addiction, it’s just very hard to moderate, but moderation is the key.

“I’m covered in tattoos and I kind of don’t do things by halves so if I’m gonna drink, I see no point in having a glass of wine. I’d rather have two bottles. Having a glass of wine is having something in moderation and probably isn’t going to affect your day the next day. But two bottles of wine probably might make you quite sad. And there’s only so many movies you can watch and packets of Monster Munch you can eat.”

Sheeran credits his wife Cherry with helping him: “She eats quite healthily. So I started eating quite healthily with her. She doesn’t drink that much so I wasn’t drinking.”

He said that she has also helped him through anxiety-induced panic attacks, opening up about one such incident at a Venice restaurant on their first anniversary.

“Sometimes she’ll be like, ‘Cool. Yeah, we’ll leave,’ but sometimes I am just being paranoid,” he said. “I remember, as soon as I got into the restaurant, I was like, ‘Get me the f*** out of here.’ And she said, ‘No one’s looking at you. No one wants anything. There’s just old people chilling, they’re having their coffees.’ And then, after five minutes, everything was calm.”