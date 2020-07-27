‘The Witcher’ Is Going Back In Time For ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel Series

The universe of “The Witcher” is expanding again.

On Monday, Netflix announced the new limited series prequel “The Witcher: Blood Origin”.

RELATED: Showrunner Of ‘The Witcher’ Promises Second Season Won’t Be As Confusing As The First

Set 1,200 years before the events of the hit fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, “Blood Origin” will tell the story of the first Witcher and the events leading to the “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men and elves collided.

Production will take place in the U.K., with cast and release date to be announced in the future.

Executive producer Declan de Barra said in a statement, “As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’. A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read ‘The Witcher’ books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?”

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ To Resume Production On Season 2 In The U.K. This Summer

He continued, “I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

The first season of “The Witcher” premiered in 2019. An animated spinoff film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” was announced in January.