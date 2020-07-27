Dr. Dre Takes A ‘Defiant’ Knee With Colin Kaepernick

Dr. Dre is taking a stand.

On Sunday, the iconic rapper and producer posted a photo with activist and former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

In the picture, Dre and Kaepernick are both taking a knee, recalling the athlete’s protest against police brutality and criminal injustice against Black people, with the caption, “Defiant.”

The pair’s partnership goes back to 2013, when Kaepernick had an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre.

The company also recently signed Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series.