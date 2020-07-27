Kelly Ripa Gets Teary-Eyed As She Pays Tribute To Former ‘Live’ Co-Host Regis Philbin

Kelly Ripa paid an emotional tribute to former “Live” co-host the late Regis Philbin during Monday’s show.

Ryan Seacrest, who now hosts “Live” alongside Ripa, began: “It’s been a difficult and emotional day for all of us at ‘Live’. Kelly, I know a tough weekend for you especially because you worked with our dear friend, a friend who passed away over the weekend, Regis Philbin.”

Ripa added, “I’ve got to tell you, Ryan, as you know, I was communicating with you.

“Mark [Consuelos] and I were lucky enough to have all our children with us this past weekend on Saturday, so we were all together when we heard this horrible news.”

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Discusses The Last Time She Saw The Late Regis Philbin During Emotional ‘Today’ Interview

The host continued, “As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable.”

She added, getting teary-eyed, “It was not in the cards, I suppose.”

Ripa went on, “It was announced that he will be buried at his beloved Notre Dame which I just know means the world to him. So many people, like you Ryan, reached out to me and said, you’re the first person I thought of, but I have to tell you the first person I thought of was Joy, and Johanna and Jay Jay his daughters, I thought of the girls and then I thought of Kathie Lee.

“Those were I always say, Regis’ core four. The ladies. He had this incredible partnership with Kathie Lee and of course his wife and daughters who are essentially my age. I’m one year older than them. We used to talk about what it was like to have a funny dad. My dad is funny, not Regis funny, but he’s funny. Having a funny dad makes you funny. It just makes you funny. It makes you appreciate the ludicrous side of things. So I immediately thought of them and what it must feel like to somehow he couldn’t find a way to live forever that we all assumed or thought he would, or should or somehow, god would give a special ticket for him.”

Philbin, who hosted “Live” alongside Kathie Lee Gifford from 1988 to 2000 before Ripa joined him the following year, passed away Saturday of natural causes at age 88.

Philbin retired in 2011.

RELATED: Regis Philbin Dead At 88

The “Live” Twitter previously paid tribute to the beloved host, posting: