Miranda Lambert Earns First Solo No. 1 Since 2012 With ‘Bluebird’

Miranda Lambert has another No. 1 song.
On this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, the country superstar’s latest single “Bluebird” took the No. 1 spot, becoming her first solo chart-topper since 2012’s “Over You”.
“It’s really great,” Lambert tells Billboard after hearing of her latest to No. 1. “I mean, 2012 feels like a lifetime ago; two months feels like a lifetime ago right now. I feel very proud. I’ve been putting out singles for, like, 15 years and when radio embraces me and really believes in the song, it shows. I’m so thankful that after all these years, I still have a spot.”
Co-written by Lambert, Luke Dick, and Natalie Hemby, “Bluebird” is the second single off her seventh studio album Wildcard and reached the No. 1 spot in 32 weeks.
The singer also took to Instagram to celebrate her return to the Country Airplay chart, writing, “2020 hasn’t offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians. But I am celebrating this week. I’m celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I’m celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life.”
Lambert also thanked her “fans, the writers, the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services” that have allowed her to keep making music for 17 years.
The singer was last featured at the top of the Country Airplay chart on Jason Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey” in 2018 and for her duet with Keith Urban “We Were Us” in 2013.