Justin Bieber & ‘Schitt’s Creek’ To Headline Virtual PaleyFest TV Festival

The first-ever virtual PaleyFest is bringing in TV’s heavy hitters.

On Monday, the Paley Center for Media announced a new series of big-name events for its socially distanced television festival this year, including Justin Bieber and the cast of “Schitt’s Creek”, Variety reported.

Bieber will be repping his new YouTube series “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, while the members-only “Schitt’s Creek” panel will look back at the hit Canadian comedy.

Along with Bieber, the “Seasons” panel will include his wife Hailey Bieber, manager Scooter Braun, and more.

Other shows participating in virtual events this year include “Queer Eye”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, “Mrs. America”, “One Day at a Time”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”, “Ozark” and W Network’s “Outlander”.

“PaleyFest LA has been the premier television festival in the country for more than thirty-five years, and, we’re so pleased to bring this best-in-class festival to millions of fans virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO, Paley Center for Media told Variety. “We look forward to presenting this incredible lineup of programs featuring the shows that make us laugh, take us into a world of mystery, comfort us, and shine a light on pressing social issues.”