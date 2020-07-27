Watch Regis Philbin Sing Andy Richter An Irish Lullaby In Classic ‘Conan’ Clip

Regis Philbin really was the greatest late-night guest.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Gets Teary-Eyed As She Pays Tribute To Former ‘Live’ Co-Host Regis Philbin

Over the weekend, in tribute to the iconic TV personality who passed away Friday, the “Conan” team shared a clip from an old episode of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”.

During the interview from 1999, Philbin talks with the host about their shared Irish heritage.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Discusses The Last Time She Saw The Late Regis Philbin During Emotional ‘Today’ Interview

Then, near the end of the interview, Philbin goes all out on his Irish roots, getting O’Brien’s sidekick Andy Richter to wear a baby bonnet in his lap while he serenades him with the Irish lullaby, “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral”.