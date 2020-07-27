Gigi Hadid Shares Stunning Snaps Of Her Newly Renovated Apartment

Gigi Hadid has been hard at work redesigning her New York apartment.

Hadid, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, shared a series of stunning snaps on Instagram over the weekend.

The supermodel has been spending time on her mom Yolanda’s farm as she prepares to welcome her first child, but said she’s super excited about getting back to her newly designed home.

Hadid posted photos of the gorgeous bathroom, kitchen, glam room, bedroom, and more, alongside a caption that included, “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot.

“Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives.”

She gave a shout-out to those that helped make it all happen, as well as her “greatest homemaking-sounding-board” mom.

“She called me crazy when required,” Hadid shared. “Grateful to and for all.”