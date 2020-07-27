Scott Helman Debuts Emotional Music Video For ‘Papa’

Scott Helman is honouring his late grandfather with an emotional music video.

The Canadian crooner, 24, debuted the homemade video for his track, “Papa”, written in memory of his grandfather, who passed away last summer.

The video shows his unedited reaction to watching personal home videos from his childhood for the very first time.

“Papa” is off Helman’s upcoming album, Nonsuch Park.

“This album is mostly about me – my changes, my growth, my hardships, my celebrations, my fears, my courage and my love,” Helman said in a statement. “If my past works have been displays of discovery, this work is a declaration – a declaration of love, meaning, questions, and truth, and it is all dedicated to you, Papa. Thank you for helping me piece together the fragments of my life and giving me the space to do it.”

Nonsuch Park is available on Sept. 4.